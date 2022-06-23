Pagasa: Rainy Thursday in 6 areas due to LPA

MANILA, Philippines — Cloudy skies and scattered rain showers will prevail in several areas of the archipelago on Thursday due to the low pressure area (LPA) 55 kilometers north of Borongan City in Eastern Samar, according to the state weather bureau.

In its early morning forecast, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that the LPA will bring gloomy weather conditions to Palawan, Bicol region, Eastern and Central Visayas, Caraga, and Northern Mindanao.

“Itong LPA, sa ngayon, ay mababa ang tsansa na maging ganap na bagyo ngunit ito po ay magdadala ng mga pag-ulan lalong lalo na sa eastern section ng Visayas at Luzon,” Pagasa weather specialist Samuel Duran said.

(The LPA has a low chance of developing into a storm but it will still cause rains especially in the eastern section of Visayas and Luzon.)

Metro Manila and the rest of the country may encounter sporadic rain showers brought about by easterlies and localized thunderstorms.

No gale warning has been issued over the country’s seaboards, but Duran warned of unstable sailing conditions during thunderstorms.

Below is the temperature range in the following cities and areas on Thursday:

Metro Manila — 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Baguio — 16 to 24 degrees Celsius

Laoag — 23 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao — 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Legazpi — 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa — 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay — 22 to 31 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands — 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Iloilo — 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cebu — 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tacloban — 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Cagayan de Oro — 23 to 31 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga — 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Davao — 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

