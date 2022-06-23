Pagasa: Rainy Thursday in 6 areas due to LPA
MANILA, Philippines — Cloudy skies and scattered rain showers will prevail in several areas of the archipelago on Thursday due to the low pressure area (LPA) 55 kilometers north of Borongan City in Eastern Samar, according to the state weather bureau.
In its early morning forecast, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that the LPA will bring gloomy weather conditions to Palawan, Bicol region, Eastern and Central Visayas, Caraga, and Northern Mindanao.
“Itong LPA, sa ngayon, ay mababa ang tsansa na maging ganap na bagyo ngunit ito po ay magdadala ng mga pag-ulan lalong lalo na sa eastern section ng Visayas at Luzon,” Pagasa weather specialist Samuel Duran said.
(The LPA has a low chance of developing into a storm but it will still cause rains especially in the eastern section of Visayas and Luzon.)
Metro Manila and the rest of the country may encounter sporadic rain showers brought about by easterlies and localized thunderstorms.
No gale warning has been issued over the country’s seaboards, but Duran warned of unstable sailing conditions during thunderstorms.
Below is the temperature range in the following cities and areas on Thursday:
Metro Manila — 24 to 32 degrees Celsius
Baguio — 16 to 24 degrees Celsius
Laoag — 23 to 32 degrees Celsius
Tuguegarao — 24 to 32 degrees Celsius
Legazpi — 24 to 32 degrees Celsius
Puerto Princesa — 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
Tagaytay — 22 to 31 degrees Celsius
Kalayaan Islands — 26 to 32 degrees Celsius
Iloilo — 24 to 32 degrees Celsius
Cebu — 24 to 32 degrees Celsius
Tacloban — 25 to 31 degrees Celsius
Cagayan de Oro — 23 to 31 degrees Celsius
Zamboanga — 24 to 32 degrees Celsius
Davao — 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
gsg
Click here for more weather related news.
Subscribe to our regional newsletter
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.