Archdiocese of Cebu welcomes new auxiliary bishop
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Archdiocese of Cebu welcomed its new Auxiliary bishop Msgr. Ruben Labajo.
The Archdiocese announced the appointment of Labajo as bishop, through a post in its official Facebook page on Thursday afternoon, June 23, 2022.
Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma also confirmed it on a message during a separate occasion on Thursday, which was attended by Archdiocesan Board of Consultors, Commission Directors, Seminary Formators, and some other guests.
“And so today, as I thank you for coming, I would like and I feel privilege, and I am very happy to make this announcement. The Holy Father has appointed the Most Rev. Ruben Labajo as auxiliary bishop of Cebu,” the prelate said.
Labajo previously served as rector of the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral before being transferred to St. Francis of Assisi in Balamban, Cebu, where he served as team moderator.
He was also the archdiocese’s vicar general.
Details about the Bishop-Episcopal elect’s Ordination will be announced at a later date, according to the Archdiocese.
