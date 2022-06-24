Sanchez bags 2 medals in PhilCycling Nat’l Championships in Tagaytay

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After his stunning first place finish in the men’s junior criterium race of the PhilCycling National Championships for Road 2022 in Tagaytay City, Khalil Sanchez earned a silver medal in the men’s junior mass start race on Thursday.

It capped off the campaign of the 17-year-old Cebuano cyclist with two medals in hand after finishing second in the men’s junior mass start on Thursday.

Sanchez, who represented the Team Keith DeFiebre Cycling Team p/b LUN Wheels, finished the race in second place behind champion King Vincent Mercado in the 70-kilometer race.

However, Sanchez didn’t lose without putting a good fight. He lost the race via a photo finish against Mercado, who was only a split second ahead of him in the race. Both of them clocked in 1 hour 32 minutes and 29 seconds, while Kien Ebojo rounded off the top three with a time of 1:32.30.

Last Tuesday, Sanchez flexed his winning form in the men’s junior criterium race by topping it via a photo finish, giving everyone a glimpse of his potential on road biking.

Sanchez is widely known in Cebu as one of the best young mountain bike riders after winning races after races since the on-set of the pandemic.

Mamites wins gold

Meanwhile, fellow Cebuano Samstill Mamites joined Sanchez on the winning side after topping the men’s youth time trial 15-16 years old category.

Mamites clocked in 15:24.40 to edge Justhene Navaluna who settled for second place at 15:73, while Mark Kairos Amban placed third with the time of 26:20.

In addition, five other Cebuanos shone in the PhilCycling National Championships for Road 2022 by finishing with places on the podium.

Vianne Angel Pagnanawon grabbed the silver medal in the women’s youth mass start and finished fourth in the women’s youth criterium.

Zack Reyes, Jonel Carcueva, and Kyle Christian Mendajao all earned a silver medal in the junior men’s time trial, men’s youth mass start, and men’s open criterium respectively.

Lastly, Tricia Mae Laboca earned the bronze medal in the women’s junior criterium race.

RELATED STORIES

On a road bike, Khalil Sanchez can dominate too

FACES OF CEBU: Khalil Sanchez, 17, rising cycling star

Khalil Sanchez tops Danao MTB race

Rivera, Quiñones, SEA Games medalists, rule elite cross country cycling race in Danao

Cycling readies national road championships

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy