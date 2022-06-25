98 cases of typhoid fever, 3 deaths reported in Barili, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 98 cases of typhoid fever and three deaths were reported in 24 barangays in Barili town in southwestern Cebu.

In a social media post Friday night, June 24, 2022, Deputy House Speaker and Cebu 3rd district Representative Pablo John Garcia, said his office is now coordinating with the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) and the office of Barili Mayor John-John Garcia to process the release of cash aid amounting to at least P5, 000 to help the families of the affected individuals.

The amount will help them cover the medical bills of their patients.

“We have 98 confirmed cases of typhoid fever (tipus) in Barili’s 24 barangays, 3 of which are confirmed deceased. Atong gilihok karon ang financial assistance para sa tanang pamilya ining 98 ka buol confirmed cases,” Garcia wrote.

Typhoid fever, as defined by the World Health Organization, is a potentially fatal bacterial infection caused by the bacterium Salmonella Typhi. It is typically transmitted through contaminated food or water. Salmonella Typhi bacteria multiply and spread into the bloodstream after being eaten or drunk.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, among the symptoms of typhoid fever are weakness, stomach pain, headache, diarrhea or constipation, cough, and loss of apetite.

Rep. Garcia said an allocation amounting to more than P5, 000 may also be given depending on the outcome of their assessment of the patient’s needs.

Another P3, 000 will also go to the families of the three individuals who died.

“Naa sa’y gamay’ng kantidad gikan sa akong personal nga pondo madawat ang 3 ka pamilya sa mga nitaliwan, nga personal itunol sa among pamilya ugma,” the congressman said.

Moreover, Garcia said the Cebu Provincial Government has already sent help that included antibiotics (Azithromycin), typhoid and NS1 test kits, and 70 percent chlorine granules to Barili town.

The Capitol also sent 1,000 vials of Ceftriaxone; 100 vials of Omeprazole; 1,000 tablets paracetamol; 144 bottles of Paracetamol syrup; and two boxes of test kits.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Health Office is reminding town residents to make sure that their water sources remain clean by always inspecting their pipelines for possible leakage.

The local government unit, on the other hand, is reminded to always treat all water sources, procure chlorinator for their reservoirs, install “Not Safe for Drinking” signages, clean and disinfect reservoirs and search possible sources of contamination for correction, and comply with operational permit from the Department of Health.

“Siguroa nga limpyo ang tubig nga inyong imnon, pabukali aron mamatay ang mga kagaw, kon dili pag andam og stock solution (1 tsp of chlorine for every 1 liter of water) para malimpyo pag ayo,” Garcia said.

Residents, who are experiencing the symptoms of typhoid fever, are advised to contact and inform the Barili Health Unit through (032) 470 9195.

