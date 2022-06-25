CVFA eyes hosting PFF U19 Boys National Championships in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA) is eyeing of hosting the national stage of the PFF U19 Boys National Championships in Cebu City later this year.

CVFA’s under-19 squad recently topped Group E of the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) U-19 National Championship Division 2 Visayas Leg held at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) pitch.

The team capped off their campaign with a dominating, 3-1 victory against the Kaya FC Iloilo last June 22, 2022.

Their impressive outing in Group E booked them a ticket to the PFF U19 Boys National Championships which will feature the rest of the teams that topped the other division 2 group stages.

With that in mind, CVFA’s team manager Josephril Partosa revealed that they are planning to get the hosting rights of the national finals at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex’s artificial pitch in South Road Properties (SRP), Cebu City.

“We’re waiting for the three teams from Mindanao. We’re planning to host at the national level. We’ve already talked with the PFF and we’ve inspected Dynamic Herb, which is scheduled to open in July. We don’t have problems with the practice venue anymore, we’re only looking at the scheduling of the national tournament,” said Partosa.

The team is targetting to start their training camp in July. At the same time, part of their preparations is to look for ways to host the prestigious football tournament that Cebu truly deserves.

“That is our preparations. We’re preparing to level-up Cebu’s football, and bring it back to the national level. Our main goal is to bring back Cebu to division 1 since we’re originally there in the first place,” said Partosa.

If it pushes through, CVFA will be hosting a major football tournament this year for the third time.

After sports were allowed in Cebu City last February, CVFA in partnership with DepEd hosted the Palarong Pambansa football bubble tournament last May which was a huge success.

Then, CVFA went on hosting the PFF U-19 National Championship Division 2 Visayas Leg.

If the planned hosting pushes through, Cebuano football fans will get to see top-notch football action on artificial turf for the first time.

The Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex which is the home turf of the Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants boasts a FIFA-standard artificial turf inside the 1.2-hectare property in SRP. It can accommodate as many as 500 spectators. /rcg

