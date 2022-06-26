Health of typhoid fever patients in Barili, Cebu ‘significantly improving’ — PJ

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu 3rd district Rep. Pablo John Garcia shared in a social media post Saturday night, June 25, that the health condition of patients with typhoid fever in Barili town is now “significantly improving” after they were given medication.

Garcia said this was based on a report by Medical Officer IV Dr. Rene Gandionco of the Barili District Hospital (BDH).

Of the town’s 98 typhoid fever cases, only 54 patients remain admitted to the Barili infirmary and the BDH, he added.

READ: 98 cases of typhoid fever, 3 deaths reported in Barili, Cebu

“In aid of their speedy recovery, I will be using my personal funds to purchase Vitamin B-Complex sa atong mga admitted patients kay mao kini ang dugang depensa nga ilang gikihanghanlan batok sa sakit. Ang Provincial Health Office pud sa Kapitolyo gi-mandoan na ni Gov. Gwen Garcia nga hatagan libre sa tanan nga gikinahanglang tambal ang tanan pasyente,” Garcia said in his social media post.

At the same time, he is asking for prayers for the speedy recovery of the 54 individuals who remain admitted to the Barili infirmary and he BDH.

For the other third district residents, Garcia is asking them to stay “safe and careful.”

Moreover, Garcia said, the financial assistance for the typhoid fever victims will be distributed starting next week through the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7).

RELATED STORIES

Barili waterworks systems lack DOH permit: Cebu PHO

Barili town in Cebu logs 30 typhoid fever cases, 2 deaths since start of year

/ dcb

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy