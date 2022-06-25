Barili waterworks systems lack DOH permit: Cebu PHO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Provincial Health Office (PHO) has advised the management of the waterworks systems in Barili, Cebu to comply with the operational requirements of the Department of Health (DOH).

In a recent inspection, PHO found out that the town’s waterworks systems lack permit from the DOH.

Also, an epidemiological investigation that PHO conducted on June 22, 2022 showed that two of the 16 water sources that they checked tested positive for e. coli. These are Dakitanong Pundok Inc. and BARWA.

“Upon investigation, it was found out that some patients used mineral water for drinking, others used water from Kang Undo Spring Box, Luhod Spring Box, Gulbuangan Water tank, Bolocboloc Spring Box, Belgian Reservoir, Mantayupan Spring and from COWASCO in Guadalupe, Carcar,” reads a portion of the PHO inspection report dated June 23, 2022.

A copy of the inspection report was shared to reporters by the Office of Cebu 3rd district Representative Pablo John Garcia.

During their investigation, PHO also found out that a total of 98 cases of typhoid fever and three deaths were recorded from March 16 to June 23, 2022, all of which come from 24 of the town’s 42 barangays.

The barangays with the most number of reported typhoid cases are Poblacion – 28, Gunting – 21, and Mantayupan – 12.

Of the 98 recorded cases, 45 were admitted to the Barili District Hospital. Three of these patients died. The second and third fatalities include a 31-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, who died on June 14 and June 17, respectively. The town’s first fatality was reported on April 5.

Aside from those admitted to the town’s district hospital, 37 others were also admitted to the Barili Infirmary since March 16. To date, there are at least 20 patients who remain at the facility.

The Cebu PHO also reported that majority or a total of 42 of the 98 cases were ages zero to 10 years old.

Patients reportedly had fever, diarrhea, and stomach pain for an average of 10 to 14 days.

Typhoid fever, according to the World Health Organization, is a potentially deadly bacterial infection caused by the bacterium Salmonella Typhi. It is typically transmitted through contaminated food or water. Salmonella Typhi bacteria multiply and spread into the bloodstream after being eaten or drunk.

