Cebu transwoman crowned Miss International Queen 2022

CEBU CITY, Philippines— She did it!

The new Miss International Queen 2022 is Cebu’s Fuschia Anne Ravena.

Ravena, 27, bested 22 other beautiful candidates, who were vying for the MIQ crown, last night, June 25, in Pattaya, Thailand.

This Bogo City-native and businesswoman is the third Filipina to bring home the MIQ crown.

Ravena, who wore a sexy and elegant silver grown with high slit, looked stunning during the pageant’s grand coronation.

In the final question and answer portion, Ravena talked of how she can use her voice to spread love and equality, if she wins the crown. She was joined by the candidates from Columbia and France in the final three.

“If you are the winner of Miss International Queen 2022 how would you start our advocacy and how will you teach them the importance of equality?” was Ravena’s final question.

With her oozing confidence and radiant smile, Ravena answered, “I will start it by influencing other people to spread love, peace, and unity, to have world equality because after all we all live under one sky and we breathe the same air. And we all live from differences where love is universal.”

Miss Colombia Jasmine Jimenez won first runner-up with Miss France Chanel Aela as the second runner-up.

Fellow Cebuana beauty queen, Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados, congratulated her “sister” in a social media post.

“Congratulations to our very own, Fuschia Anne Ravena, our Miss International Queen 2022! Maka proud!,” Ganados wrote.

The local government of Bogo, a city in northern Cebu, has also extended its congratulations to Ravena.

Congratulations ,” the LGU posted on its official social media page. ,” the LGU posted on its official social media page. Congratulations #ProudBogohana Fuschia Anne Ravena! Miss International Queen 2022! ” She is Queen

RELATED STORIES:

Fuschia Ravena honors elder LGBTQA members

Fuschia Ravena: I will use my voice to spread the message of love

Fuschia Ravena to wear Francis Libiran creation for Miss International Queen pageant

/dcb