Fuschia Ravena: ‘I will use my voice to spread the message of love’

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Celebrate pride. Celebrate life. Celebrate love.

As we celebrate Pride Month this June, Miss Queen International Philippines 2022 Fuschia Ravena said that no one should be left behind.

Ravena said that everyone should be able to take #pridetogether as they continue to spread awareness and fight for their rights.

“This month is not just a celebration of freedom, acceptance, and equality. It is also a reminder to every one of us that despite the progress and how far we have come, we still have a long way to go. Let us continue to spread awareness and fight for the rights of others, especially for the vulnerable and powerless. No one gets left behind because we take #pridetogether,” she said in an Instagram post.

Ravena also made a commitment to use her voice as the first Miss Queen International Philippines to speak on behalf of the ‘voiceless’ as she also continues to spread the message of love and acceptance.

“As the first @miqphilippinesofficial queen, I vow to use my voice and my platform to keep spreading the message of love and fight for acceptance and equality for everyone in our community,” she added.

‘KEEP SPREADING THE MESSAGE OF LOVE’ 🌈LOOK: Miss Queen International Philippines Fuschia Ravena is one with the LGBTQA… Posted by CDN Digital on Friday, June 3, 2022

Fuschia is definitely here for a reason and she is so willing to use her voice in order to make a difference especially for members of the LGBTQA community.

Happy Pride Month, Siloys!

READ MORE:

Fuschia Ravena enjoying the comforts of home

FACES OF CEBU: Fuschia Anne Ravena, first Miss International Queen Philippines

/dcb