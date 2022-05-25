Fuschia Ravena to wear Francis Libiran creation for Miss International Queen pageant

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Miss International Queen Philippines Fuschia Ravena will be wearing another Francis Libiran creation for the Miss International Queen coronation night on June 25, 2022 in Thailand.

The Cebuana beauty queen couldn’t believe it when she found out she was going to wear a masterpiece by Libiran.

She said it felt like her childhood dreams are slowly coming to life.

“I grew up holding on to what Cinderella taught me as a little girl – that if you keep on believing, the dream that you wish will come true.

Never in a million years did I think I will be wearing a masterpiece by world-renowned designer @francislibiran8 . Yet here I am now, fitting all these lovely gowns and realizing my Disney princess fantasies,” Ravena said in a post.

This 26-year-old Bogo-native is making sure she can give her fans and pageant fans something big during the coronation night.

Ravena is now flying back to Cebu to meet a Cebuano designer for her national costume.

