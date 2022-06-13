Fuschia Ravena honors elder LGBTQA members

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Miss Queen International Philippines 2022 Fuschia Ravena is honoring elder LGBTQA members this Pride Month.

Ravena shared a photo of her with elder LGBTQA members, showing nothing but happiness and pride.

“TRANSFER 🏳️‍🌈

Our elder lgbtqia+ members are probably the ones who have given so much in the fight for our freedom and return are often silenced as they age and left with the least access to even the basic needs and services.

It’s still a long way to go in the battle for equality but we need to also take time and acknowledge the sacrifices of our brothers and sisters who fought for the visibility and rights we are enjoying now,” reads her caption.

Ravena is making so much noise online after winning her crown as Miss Queen international Philippines 2022 earlier this year.

In celebration of Pride Month, she shared a series of posts on her IG showing her love and appreciation for the community.

“We owe our freedom and existence to the legacy and work of the LGBTQIA elders who paved the way for us. Now is our time to not only celebrate them but also give back,” she added.

In another IG post, Monday morning, June 13, Ravena showed off the Philippine flag as she heads off to Thailand for the Miss Queen International’s grand coronation night on June 25.

