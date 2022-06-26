Vatican declares Antipolo Cathedral ‘international shrine’; first in PH

MANILA, Philippines — The National Shrine of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage or the Antipolo Cathedral in Antipolo City has been declared an “international shrine” by the Vatican, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) said Sunday.

The declaration makes the Antipolo Cathedral the country’s first international shrine, the third in Asia, and the 11th worldwide.

According to the CBCP, the Bishop Francisco de Leon of the Antipolo Diocese confirmed the Vatican’s declaration in his homily on Sunday, as he announced that the Vatican approved their petition to grant the shrine that particular privilege.

“We received a letter from Rome saying that on June 18, our national shrine will be recognized as an international shrine,” De Leon said.

De Leon, however, clarified that he has yet to receive a copy of the official declaration.

Apart from being the third international shrine in Asia, the National Shrine of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage is also the first Marian international shrine in Asia, and the sixth in the world.

International shrines include historic locations such as Jerusalem and Rome, sites of approved Marian apparitions, such as Lourdes and Fatima, and places associated with saints, such as Assisi and Lisieux, according to the Catholic News Agency.

The National Shrine of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage is also one of the 27 national shrines in the country.

The Catholic Church has three kinds of shrines: Diocesan shrines, approved by the local bishop; national shrines recognized by the bishops’ conference; and international shrines endorsed by the Vatican.

