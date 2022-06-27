Cebu guv disowns fake IG account

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | June 27,2022 - 09:54 AM
Gwen Garcia

Cebu Gov. Gwen Garcia

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia on Monday, June 27, disowned what seemed to be a fake Instagram account being used to solicit funds.

Garcia, in a post on her official Facebook account, said she does not own an Instagram account with the username @gwendolyn_garciia. 

“This is a FAKE account — do not respond. Please report,” said Garcia. 

The reelected governor also showed screenshots of the conversation between the owner of the Instagram account and the netizen who reported the fake account to her.

Based on the photos, the governor’s poser attempted to defraud netizens by using her name and the Capitol to solicit funds for “a non-government organization” (NGO) event. 

This is not the first time Garcia publicly disowned a fake Instagram account under the username @gov.gwendolyn. She added that she has no personal Instagram account. 

