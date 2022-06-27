Pasig-Cocolife Pirates join PSL 21-U tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto showcased his love for basketball with the formation of the Pasig-Cocolife Pirates that will be joining the upcoming Pilipinas Super League (PSL) 21-under hoopwars starting July 9, 2022 in Pampanga.

The Pirates will be one of the teams vying in the Luzon leg, which is expected to feature an estimated 12 teams.

During its presser last June 24, Sotto, who was re-elected Mayor of Pasig City in May’s national elections, said that he’s very thankful for this sports endeavor.

Sotto is widely known throughout social media as a hooper and had numerous videos showing him shooting jumpers.

“We’re very thankful and excited to have this partnership between the local government of Pasig and Cocolife,” stated Sotto in an article posted on PSL’s official website.

“Meron tayong team sa PSL, so we’re really looking forward na sana suportahan ng bawat Pasigueno. “We hope that the team does well. Good luck sa mga players and coaches natin.”

So far, the confirmed teams that will vie in the Luzon leg are Pampanga Delta Team, Pampanga Ballers Association, Mapua Institute of Technology, Immaculada Concepcion College-Caloocan, Bicolano Batang Oragon Tabaco City, Lucena (Quezon), and the Laguna Lakers.

Other teams have yet to confirm their participation as of this writing.

Meanwhile, the Visayas-Mindanao leg will have 10 teams vying for supremacy.

