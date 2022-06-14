PSL U21 pre-season game set on June 16

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The reigning Pilipinas Super League (PSL) U21 Aspirants’ Division Invitational Cup champions, the Consolacion Sarok Weavers, will get their mettle tested as they face newcomers San Fernando Buffalos in a pre-season game on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at the Cebu City Sports Insititute gym in Barangay Sawang Calero, Cebu City.

The PSL tune-up game is expected to give Cebuano basketball fans a glimpse of the full hardcourt action of the PSL U21 tournament that will unfold on June 26 at the same venue.

The San Fernando Buffalos, having a solid backing from its local government unit, will finally get to feel what it is like competing in the PSL as they take on a formidable Sarok Weavers team in the tune-up game that starts at 5 p.m.

It will also be an acid test for the Sarok Weavers, who have undergone a massive change of roster and team officials.

The Sarok Weavers introduced four new players in Batang Gilas player King Balaga along with one of the ARQ Builders Lapu-Lapu City’s top scorers Dave Paulo, Sealtiel Yap, and Matthew Cañares.

On top of that, Lee Mhar Dahil replaced Kareem Alocillo as head coach.

The rest of the teams vying in the PSL U-21 tournament are ARQ Builders Lapu-Lapu City Chiefs, Sherilin-Unisol Mandaue, Bogo City, Davao Occidental Dreamers, Cagayan de Oro Sealcor Kingfishers, and Davao del Norte Future Hopes.

According to reports, the Municipality of Barili, which hosted the inaugural season of the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup in 2021, will also be joining the tournament.

