Elite Basketball Club semis cast complete

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The semifinal cast of the Elite Basketball Club Cebu Season 18 is officially complete.

The final four roster was finalized after the quarterfinals battle last Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Casals Village Gym.

The top-seeded Bears will take on the No. 5 Falcons, while the second-seed Eagles squares off with the No. 3 seed Rhinos in the semis round that will be held on July 3 at the same venue.

The top-seeded Bears defeated the eighth-seeded Vipers, 90-82, in the quarters with former league MVP Sam Hermosa leading the team with a double-double performance.

Hermosa, a former Cesafi standout from the University of San Carlos (USC), scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

His teammates, Zylle Cabellon and John Velasco, chipped in 17 and 12 points, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Falcons staged a huge upset by defeating the No. 4 seed Hogs, 93-90.

Christian Floyd Taboada led the Falcons with his 29-point performance paired with five rebounds and three assists. Barok Ceniza had 17 markers, while Chris Bernard Regero had 13 points.

Ex-MPBL cager RJ Dinolan exploded for a double-double outing to lead the Eagles in beating the No. 7 seed, Wolves, 105-97, in the other quarterfinal match.

Dinolan scored 28 points while collaring 11 boards and dishing out five assists.

Ruben Ludovice, Jake Diamante, and Shane Menina, meanwhile, powered the Rhinos in trouncing the Raptors, 112-104.

Ludovice exploded for 26 points, and 25 rebounds, with six assists, two steals, and one block. Diamante and Menina each scored 25 points for the winning team.

