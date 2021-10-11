NM Enriquez tops this week’s edition of CEPCA blitz tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines — National Master (NM) Rogelio Enriquez Jr. flexed his winning form in last Sunday’s weekly online chess tilt of the Cebu Executives and Professionals (Cepca) “Prexy Jerry and Cito Arki Blitz Series”.

NM Enriquez took a timeout in their grueling campaign with the Toledo City Trojans in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) Third Conference and shifted his attention on clinching the title in Cepca’s all-Cepcans and ladies category.

The veteran woodpusher, who is also the head coach of the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJR) chess team, finished the nine-round Swiss system competition with 7.5 points tying with eventual second placer NM Jasper Rom.

However, NM Enriquez clinched the title after accumulating 37.25 tiebreak points against NM Rom’s 30.75.

One of Cepca’s winningest woodpushers in its weekly tournament, Kristina Belano, settled for third place with 6.5 points. Jimmy Ty Jr. also scored 6.5 points, but Belano accumulated 29.5 tiebreak points while the former has 29.5. Thus, Ty Jr. settled for fourth place.

The fifth to sixth places went to Antonio Cabibil (6.0) and Eden Diano (5.5).

Meanwhile, Catbalogan-based Leo Lofranco topped the Group B and ladies category.

The 65-year old doctor finished the arena-style blitz competition with 25 points, while Sheila Khan Sepanton settled for second place with 24 points. Edwin Cablao settled for third place with 23 points.

Last Sunday’s wood pushing competition was sponsored by Cepca president Jerry Maratas and Filemon Kapuno III.

/dbs

