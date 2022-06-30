New Cebu City Vice Mayor Garcia: New term means new chance to make great things for Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — For new Cebu City Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, a new term as an elected Cebu City official means another opportunity to do more for the city’s residents.

“Today, we are privileged to be given (a) fresh mandate by the Cebuanos. For most of us here who are re-elected, it is another chance to aim for more, to do more, and to accomplish more for our beloved Cebu; for those who are on their first term or have just returned, we warmly welcome you. We are honored to serve with you, for together, we can make great things happen for Cebu City,” Garcia said in his welcome speech during the oath taking ceremonies of new Cebu City officials on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

Despite an unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic and Typhoon Odette in the last three years, Garcia, who was a City Councilor before running and winning in the May 9, 2022 elections, said the previous Council was able to deliver what was best for the Cebuanos.

“We were tried. We were tested, but I take pride in saying that we stood firmly united as a people under the leadership of our dearly departed Mayor Edgar Labella and now our Mayor Mike Rama,” he said.

Garcia said the Council, led by Rama and former Vice Mayor Donaldo “Dondon” Hontiveros, was able to pass resolutions and ordinances “relevant to the times” and implemented measures aimed at mitigating the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the public’s health, well-being, and livelihood.

He said these were done as the Council was also able to pursue other meaningful projects for the City.

Garcia said these include the opening of the new Cebu City Medical Center, the distribution of free school uniforms and school supplies to over 100,000 elementary students in public schools, the construction of 10 school buildings in various barangays, the modernization of the Carbon market, and the installation of state of the art traffic system.

He also mentioned the completion of the medium-rise condominium for housing beneficiaries, the extension of the validity of business permits for two years, a tax amnesty program to help City taxpayers, and the signing of a joint venture agreement for the rehabilitation of the Inayawan Landfill, among others.

He then encouraged his fellow City officials to embrace their responsibilities “with selfless dedication, integrity, accountability, transparency, and faithfulness” to the Lord.

This, as he also said that the success of their term lies in their commitment to their oath of office. /rcg

