COVID-19 positivity rate up in Metro Manila, 9 other areas — OCTA

MANILA, Philippines — The COVID-19 positivity rate from June 25 to June 29 in 10 areas in the country has increased, independent pandemic monitor OCTA Research said on Friday.

Seven of the areas also breached the World Health Organization benchmark of five percent:

Cavite: from 5.9 percent to 13.2 percent

Laguna: from 7.6 percent to 8.8 percent

Pampanga: from 5.9 percent to 7.7 percent

Metro Manila: from 6 percent to 7.5 percent

Iloilo: from 5.7 percent to 6.9 percent

Batangas: from 5.6 percent to 6.6 percent

Benguet: from 3.2 percent to 6 percent

The three areas whose positivity rate increased but did not exceed the WHO benchmark were:

Bulacan: from 2.9 percent to 4 percent

Cebu: 2.8 percent to 3.5 percent

Davao del Sur 2.1 percent to 3.3 percent

Positivity rate refers to the number of all tests for conducted for COVID-19 which yield positive results.

Latest available data from the Department of Health (DOH) showed that the positivity rate of the country is still within the WHO benchmark at 3.7 percent.

The health department, however, reminded the public that the positivity rate should not be the sole metric for assessing the current COVID-19 situation, saying it is also important to consider the overall picture of transmission and case severity.

The DOH logged on Thursday an additional 1,309 cases of COVID-19, the most in four months.

This country’s caseload is now at 3,704,407 with 7,871 active cases, 3,635,981 recoveries and 60,555 deaths, according to DOH.

