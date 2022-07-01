Frasco files bill to create dialysis clinics, 9 other measures on 1st day of Congress

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Fifth District Representative Vincent Franco “Duke” Frasco filed 10 legislative measures on the very first day of 19th Congress on July 1, 2022.

Frasco filed legislation for the establishment of dialysis clinics in all national, regional, and provincial hospitals; and providing free dialysis treatments to indigent patients under House Bill No. 100, which is of national concern.

He also filed House Bill No. 101 which is an act creating the Community Health Worker Education and Training Program, increasing compensation and other benefits for Barangay Health Workers (BHW), appropriating funds therefor and for other purposes.

Other measures of local concern include the following bills:

House Bill No. 99 is an act converting the Municipality of Liloan in the Province of Cebu into a component city to be known as the City of Liloan (Liloan Cityhood).

House Bill No. 102 is an act regulating the sale of caskets by funeral establishments to ensure the availability of affordable caskets, and appropriating funds therefor and for other purposes.

House Bill No. 103 is an act establishing a domestic, and commercial airport in the Municipality of San Francisco, Province of Cebu, and appropriating funds therefor.

House Bill No. 104 is an act declaring the Cebu Safari and Adventure Park in the Municipality of Carmen, Province of Cebu, as a tourist spot and appropriating funds therefor.

House Bill No. 105 is an act declaring the Bagacay Point Lighthouse in the Municipality of Liloan, Province of Cebu, as a tourist destination, providing for its development, and appropriating funds therefor.

House Bill No. 106 is an act declaring Santiago Public Beach in the Camotes Islands, Municipality of San Francisco, Province of Cebu, as a tourist destination, providing for its development, and appropriating funds therefor.

House Bill No. 107 is an act upgrading the Cebu Provincial Hospital in the City of Danao, Province of Cebu, into a level II general hospital to be known as the North Cebu Medical Center, increasing its bed capacity, upgrading its professional health care services and facilities, authorizing the increase of its medical personnel and appropriating funds therefor.

Frasco also filed House Resolution No. 1 expressing strong support for Executive Order No. 16, series of 2022 issued by Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia rationalizing the wearing of face masks making it optional in well-ventilated and open spaces within the Province of Cebu.

Records at the Bills and Index Services of the House of Representatives showed that Frasco filed his proposed measures between 12 noon and 1 p.m. on June 30, 2022.

/dbs

