Rep. Frasco to file resolution supporting mask-wearing rationalization

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Reelected Cebu fifth district Representative Vincent Franco “Duke” Frasco plans to file a resolution in support of rationalizing the use of face masks in the Province of Cebu when the 19th Congress convenes in July.

In a statement, Frasco said, doing so is timely especially since majority of the population are already inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Easing up on the mask mandate corresponds to the call of times, with our general population being vaccinated, hospitalization due to Covid-19 at very low levels, and our economy being in dire need of resuscitation,” he said.

“This can only happen if we rationalize the mandates that convey our openness to move forward like other recovering economies have done post-pandemic such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Thailand,” he added.

Last June 13, Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia issued Executive Order No. 16 to authorize the optional use of face masks in well-ventilated and open areas.

According to the EO, masks are only required in enclosed and/or air-conditioned spaces, and these are strongly encouraged in crowded outdoor areas.

Moreover, persons suffering from COVID-19 symptoms are required to wear a mask whenever they leave their homes.

Cebu Province’s Sangguniang Panlalawigan also passed an ordinance to support the governor’s policy.

Despite the clash between the national government through the Department of the Interior and Local Government, Garcia, earlier said that her EO is anchored upon the law and she stands by it.

RELATED STORIES:

Cebu governor rejects DILG ultimatum on masks

Cebu province stands ground on rationalizing use of face masks, challenges DILG to show proof on legal basis

Año warns Garcia not to cause ‘undue injury, confusion’ with face mask rule

Gwen stands by ‘optional’ face mask policy

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy