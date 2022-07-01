Cebu 3rd district to have four more regular CTU campuses

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Toledo City and the towns of Pinamungajan, Asturias, and Balamban will now have their own regular Cebu Technological University (CTU) campuses.

This developed after Deputy Speaker Pablo John Garcia’s House Bills (HB) 9075, 9150, and 9180, which were approved by both the Lower House and the Senate, lapsed into law last month.

“I am overjoyed to learn nga finally, nahimo na g’yung balaod ang paghimog regular CTU Campuses sa tulo ka mga lungsod ug usa ka dakbayan sa atong distrito. The amount needed for their operation will be included in the national annual budget,” Garcia said in a statement.

(I am overjoyed to learn that finally the creation of regular CTU Campuses in three of our towns and one city in our district have been made into law. The amount needed for their operation will be included in the national budget.)

“We can just imagine how many families will benefit from a more accessible education for the youth. Dili na kinahanglan moadto sa Cebu City (They don’t have to go to Cebu City),” he added.

Signed by Senate President Vicente Sotto III and House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco, Garcia’s bills lapsed into law in June and became Republic Act (RA) 11787 (CTU Pinamungajan Campus Act), RA 11788 (CTU Toledo Campus and CTU Asturias Campus Act) and RA 11757 (CTU Balamban Campus Act).

With the passage of these laws, the CTU now has a regular campus in six of the seven local government units in the third district. The first ones are located in Barili and Tuburan. Short-term technical-vocational courses as well as undergraduate and graduate programs are available at these government-run universities.

Garcia is starting a fresh term after running unopposed for Cebu’s third district congressional seat last May 9 elections. He also helped provide buildings and equipment for these schools. He also distributed scholarship grants and educational assistance for the students.

Cebu 3rd district is made up of City of Toledo and municipalities of Aloguinsan, Asturias, Balamban, Barili, Pinamungajan and Tuburan.

