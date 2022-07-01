Del Mar files 13 bills, Rama files one bill on first day of 19th Congress
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City District Representatives filed a total of 14 bills between the two districts on the first day of the 19th Congress.
Congresswoman Rachel Del Mar for the North District filed a total of 13 bills while Congressman Eduardo Rama Jr. for the South District filed one bill.
Del Mar told CDN Digital that majority of the bills she filed were from her previous terms and mostly from her father’s unfinished bills.
“I can say that my focus is really the Mega Cebu bill, also the FOI (Freedom of Information). But most especially the motorycles because until now they are still not legal, the habal-habal. That is what we will be pushing for,” Del Mar said in a phone interview.
Here are the bills the Del Mar has filed on the first day of the 19th Congress
- House Bill No. 81 – An Act Creating the Mega Cebu Development Authority, Prescribing its Functions and Duties, and Providing Funds Therefor
- House Bill No. 82 – An Act to Strengthen the Right of Citizens to Information Held by the Government
- House Bill No. 128 – An Act Allowing and Regulating the Use of Motorcycles as Public Utility Vehicles, Amending for this purpose Republic Act No. 4136, Otherwise Known as the Land Transportation and Traffic Code, and for other Purposes
- House Bill No. 132 – An Act to Establish the Magna Carta for Barangays
- House Bill No. 133 – An Act Amending Certain Sections of Republic Act No. 11462 otherwise known as An Act Postponing the 2020 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections
- House Bill No. 134 – An Act Providing for a Light Rail Transport (LRT) System or Metro Rail Transport (MRT) System or Monorail Transport System or such other appropriate Modern Mass Transport System in Cebu City and Metro Cebu
- House Bill No. 135 – An Act Providing for the Construction of a Light Rail Transport (LRT) System or Metro Rail Transport (MRT) System or Monorail Transport System over, as well as a Subway Transport System under the Three (3) Most Congested Road Sections in the First District of the City of Cebu and Appropriating Funds therefore
- House Bill No. 136 – An Act Providing for the Construction of Skyway Overpasses over and Tunnel Underpasses under the Three (3) Most Congested Road Sections in the First District of the City of Cebu and Appropriating Funds therefor
- House Bill No. 137 – An Act Renaming the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority to Lapu–Lapu – Cebu International Airport Authority and the Mactan–Cebu International Airport to Lapu–Lapu – City International Airport
- House Bill No. 138 – An Act Providing for the Establishment and Construction by the Cebu Port Authority of an Additional International Container Terminal, with its Concomitant Deep–Draft Berths, Back–up Areas, Vessel Traffic System (VTS), Storage Lighting Towers (System), Gantry (Shore and Yard) Cranes, Fire Fighting Equipment, Various Amenities, and other Related Appurtenances, and Appropriating Funds therefor
- House Bill No. 139 – An Act Providing for the Venue of the Criminal and Civil Action in Libel Cases Against Community Journalists, Publications, or Broadcast Stations
- House Bill No. 140 – An Act Providing for the Construction of a Circumferential Road from Cebu City‘s First District (North) to the Second District (South)
- House Bili No. 141 – An Act Converting the Four (4) Barangay Road Sections of Talamban – Lusaran Road, Lusaran – Adlaon – Taptap Road, Pit–os – Guba – Sirao Road, and Agsungot – Guba Road within the First Congressional District of Cebu City to National Roads
On the other hand, Congressman Rama has filed one bill for his first-ever term as District Representative.
A neophyte in the Congress, Rama has filed An Act Creating the Metropolitan Cebu Development Authority, Prescribing its Functions and Duties, and Providing Funds Thereof.
In previous statements, both legislators said they would look into proposing additional Districts for Cebu City but on the first day of the Congress, none of them had yet to file such a bill.
Even so, both legislators are united in creating the Mega Cebu Development Authority as they have promised in previous statements.
The Mega Cebu has been proposed in the past by late North District Congressman Raul Del Mar, the incumbent’s father.
Del Mar and Rama said that Mega Cebu would be the key to the progress and development of Cebu City.
