Del Mar files 13 bills, Rama files one bill on first day of 19th Congress

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City District Representatives filed a total of 14 bills between the two districts on the first day of the 19th Congress.

Congresswoman Rachel Del Mar for the North District filed a total of 13 bills while Congressman Eduardo Rama Jr. for the South District filed one bill.

Del Mar told CDN Digital that majority of the bills she filed were from her previous terms and mostly from her father’s unfinished bills.

“I can say that my focus is really the Mega Cebu bill, also the FOI (Freedom of Information). But most especially the motorycles because until now they are still not legal, the habal-habal. That is what we will be pushing for,” Del Mar said in a phone interview.

Here are the bills the Del Mar has filed on the first day of the 19th Congress

House Bill No . 81 – An A ct Creating the Mega Cebu Development Authorit y , P rescribin g i t s Functi ons and D utie s , and Providing Funds Therefor

House Bill No . 8 2 – An A ct to S t r engthen the Right of Citizens to I nformation Held by the Government

House Bill No . 1 2 8 – A n Ac t A llowing and Regulating the Use of Motorcycles as Public Utility Vehicles , A mending for this purpose Republ ic A c t N o . 41 3 6 , Otherwi se Know n as the La nd Transportation and Traffic Code , and for other Purposes

Hous e B i l l N o . 132 – A n Ac t to Establish t he Magna C arta for Barangays

House Bill No . 1 33 – A n Act A mending Certain S ections of Republic Ac t No . 1 1462 ot herwise known as A n Act Postponing the 2020 Barangay and San gg uniang Kabataan Elections

H o use Bill No . 1 34 – An A ct Providing for a Light Rail Transport ( LRT ) System or Metro Rail Transport ( MRT ) System o r Monora il Transpo rt S ystem or such other app ropria te M ode rn Mas s Transport System in Cebu City and Metro Cebu

House Bill No . 135 – An Act Providing for the Construction o f a Light Rail Transport ( LRT ) System o r Metro Rail Transport ( MRT ) S ystem or Monorail Transport S ystem over , a s well as a Subway Tra n s po rt S y stem under the T hree ( 3 ) Most Conges t e d R oad Se ctions in the First District of the City of Cebu and Appropriating Funds ther e f ore

House Bill No . 136 – An Act Providin g f or the Construction o f Skyway Overpasses over and T unnel Underpass es under the Three ( 3 ) Most Congested Road Sections in the First District of the City of Cebu and Appropriating Funds therefor

Hous e B ill No . 1 37 – An A ct R enamin g the M actan -Cebu International Airport Authority to Lapu – Lapu – Cebu Internationa l A irport A uthorit y and the Mactan – Ce bu I nternational Airport to Lapu – Lapu – City International Airport

House Bill N o . 138 – An A c t Providin g for th e Establishment and Construction by the Cebu Port Authority of an A dditional International Container Terminal , with its Concomitant Deep – Dra f t Berths , Back – up A re as , Vessel Traffic Sy stem ( VTS ) , Stora ge L ightin g To wers ( System ) , Gantr y ( Shor e an d Ya rd ) Cranes , F ire F ighting Eq uipmen t , Va rious A menitie s, and other Related Appurtenances , and Appropriating Funds therefor

House Bill No . 139 – An A ct Providing for the Venue of the Criminal a nd Civil Actio n in L ibel Case s A gainst Community Journalists , Publications, or Broad c as t Statio ns

House Bill No . 140 – An A ct Providing for the Construction of a Circumferential Road from Cebu City ‘ s First District ( Nort h ) to the Se cond District ( South )

House Bili No. 141 – A n A ct Converti ng the Fo ur ( 4 ) Barangay Road Sections of Talamban – Lusaran Road , Lusaran – A dlaon – Taptap Roa d , Pit – os – Guba – Sirao Road , and Agsungot – Guba Road within the First Congressional District of Cebu City to National Roads

On the other hand, Congressman Rama has filed one bill for his first-ever term as District Representative.

A neophyte in the Congress, Rama has filed An Act Creating the Metropolitan Cebu Development Authority, Prescribing its Functions and Duties, and Providing Funds Thereof.

In previous statements, both legislators said they would look into proposing additional Districts for Cebu City but on the first day of the Congress, none of them had yet to file such a bill.

Even so, both legislators are united in creating the Mega Cebu Development Authority as they have promised in previous statements.

The Mega Cebu has been proposed in the past by late North District Congressman Raul Del Mar, the incumbent’s father.

Del Mar and Rama said that Mega Cebu would be the key to the progress and development of Cebu City.

