LOOK: Toni Gonzaga stuns in Mark Bumgarner’s gowns at President Bongbong Marcos’ inauguration

CEBU, Philippines — TV host-actress Toni Gonzaga, shared some stunning photos of her with husband Paul Soriano during the inauguration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., where she sang the Philippine national anthem.

She simply captioned her Instagram post with a Philippine flag emoji and the hashtag #PBBM.

Her gorgeous gowns are designed by internationally renowned fashion designer Mark Bumgarner.

Bumgarner also posted the details of the gowns that Gonzaga wore at the event. He described the white Filipiniana as “classic, elegant, and understated”.

“Sketch to reality. Created this Filipiniana meticulously hand draped in silk chiffon and adorned with a sampaguita brooch for @celestinegonzaga as she sang the National Anthem for today’s inauguration of President Bong Bong Marcos,” Bumgarner shared on Instagram.

For Gonzaga’s second look, she donned a red Filipiniana, also designed by Bumgarner.

The gown featured a “micro pleated bodice, cascading drape and an elegant slit.”

