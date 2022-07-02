NNC-7 launches Nutrition Month 2022 celebration

CEBU CITY, Philippines — In order to raise awareness about the importance of nutrition in pandemic resilience and recovery, the Central Visayas office of the National Nutrition Council (NNC-7) launched on Friday, July 1, its month-long Nutrition Month celebration.

Parolita Mission, NNC-7 nutrition program coordinator, said in her opening speech that they hope to relay the important message that good nutrition is a key to building immunity, protecting against illness and infection, and supporting recovery.

She added that efforts to preserve and promote proper nutrition must be part of the pandemic resilience strategies.

The 2022 celebration which is also the 48th for NNC-7 carries the theme: “New Normal na Nutrisyon, Sama-samang Gawan ng Solusyon!”

“As the theme calls on nutrition resiliency in the pandemic, let us use this opportunity to adopt the betterment of nutrition in the new normal. Let us continue to advocate for good nutrition. Let us call upon leaders to exercise their powers to ensure building back better for nutrition and to prioritize nutrition as a crucial factor in resilience building,” she said during the opening program that was held in a mall in Consolacion town.

Mission said this year’s campaign calls for continued solidarity to support food and nutrition security, especially for the most vulnerable, and it hopes to expand the multi-sectoral engagements to scale up nutrition interventions.

The NNC-7 Director is asking local government units (LGUs) to use the additional budget that they will get, as the full devolution of certain functions of the national to the local government units takes place, to hire full time nutrition personnel and establish nutrition offices to ensure that the nutrition programs are carried out.

“Increasing the workforce and financial resources for nutrition and intersectoral collaboration will be a key factor for improved nutrition performance,” she added.

Meanwhile, NNC-7 activities that will be held this month include the official launch of the Nutrition Month Social Media Campaign that will use the hashtag #NewtritionMonth2022.

This social media campaign includes a reel making contest, an infographic contest, the launch of the Idol ko si Nanay Nutrition School on Air (Season 2), the reintroduction of new normal nutrition service packages, and the opening of the booth area for new normal nutrition services.

