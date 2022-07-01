Subangdaku officials start nutrition month with cooking contest, 120-day feeding program

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Barangay Subangdaku in Mandaue City has kicked off its celebration of Nutrition Month at the barangay’s vegetable garden.

The barangay conducted a cooking contest for delicious and nutritious food. The food were then given to kids who did not have adequate nutrition.

One of the main activities that they were conducting was a 120-day feeding program for wasted to severely wasted children aged 1 to 4 years old.

Rebecca Colina, barangay’s chairman of the health committee, said there were now only 16 severely wasted kids in the barangay this year after the health of the other two kids improved.

Colina said there target would be that more underweight kids would be erased from the severely wasted list within the 4-month feeding program.

The usual reason why the children were malnourished was because of poverty, said Colina.

Nutritious food and milk are delivered to the kids’ houses by the Barangay Health Workers once a day, she said.

The feeding program is being implemented with the help of some groups and organizations.

She said the program was conducted ahead of the Nutrition Month Celebration for about 20 days now.

“Lipay kaayo mi nga makuha-kuhaan ang mga bata nga malnourished or underweight. Ang mga bata baskog, lihok, ug malipayan if sakto sa nutrition,” said Colina.

Aside from nutrition, they are also campaigning for cleanliness in both houses and surroundings especially with the threat of dengue.

“Sa akoang pagkacommittee sa environmental, partner gyud mi sa health kay tungod ang pagpanglimpyo, usa nga solution nga ang kabatan-unan nato nga dili masakit. Ang dili manglimpyo makahatag og sakit sa mga bata,” said Barangay Councilor Mona Manatad, Environmental Protection and Sanitation Chairman.

(In my being in the environmental committee, we are partner with health because cleanliness is one of the solutions of the children not to get sick. Those who will not clean their surroundings will cause illness of the children.)

RELATED STORIES

Study says most Filipinos can’t afford to eat healthy

Many Filipinos can’t afford healthy food due to lack of agri infra — think tank

Mandaue mayor to CHO: Meet with brgy chiefs, help reactivate brgy dengue brigades

2022 Nutrition Month Theme Chosen

Cebu City gears up for typhoid, dengue

Number of dengue cases may continue to rise, says DOH-7

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy