21st Aboitiz football to be closed, leading teams will be automatic champions

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA) President Rodney Orale is eyeing to finish the 21st Aboitiz Football Cup that was halted in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and declare leading teams as champions.

The 21st Aboitiz Football Cup, one of the country’s largest and longest-running 11-a-side football tournaments, started in August 2019 but was forced to postpone on March 29, 2020, due to the on-set of COVID-19.

After that, there was no activity, nor updates from the organizers of the league until last week when Orale revealed that they will finally cap off the 21st season of the football vent.

“After aning CVFA President’s Cup, mo follow dayon ang pag human nato sa Aboitiz Football Cup. Kinahanglan na jud nato humanon kay 2020 pa ni siya, kay naa pa mga categories ang wala nahuman ug mga teams nga wala pa na awardan sa ilang trophies,” said Orale in an interview with CDN Digital.

Orale revealed that there are remaining games in the men’s open, men’s 38-above, and the men’s 45-above which are yet to be played.

However, they have decided with CVFA and Aboitiz not to continue the matches. Instead, they will award the team with the highest points in the team standings as the champions based on what tournament director and CVFA board member Chad Songalia have planned, said Orale.

Orale also explained that they’ve decided to end the football meet this way since many of the participating teams’ players are unable to play or not with the current roster of the teams anymore.

“Amo ni siya i-close para maka focus na gyud mi sa 22nd Aboitiz Football Cup, ug matabangan pud nato ang kani nga tournament nga makasugod ug balik,” said Orale.

“Ang plano ni Chad Songalia sa Aboitiz ug ang gibasehan karon, dili nami makabalik sa uban players nga makaduwa. Kung kinsa ang naa sa taas ug points ug number of wins, mao na ang considered champions.”

Orale said that after the awarding of winners of the 21st Aboitiz Football Cup, they will start immediately its 22nd season.

Before the tournament was halted, the Sacred Heart Girls Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles girls squad topped the girls-18 division.

Meanwhile, the ERCO-Don Bosco ruled the men’s open division II. /rcg

