Rama orders clearing of Carbon Market complex roads

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama ordered the new Carbon Market Administrator to put order to the Carbon Market by ensuring the roads are passable.

Rama ordered Market Administrator Wynne Jagmoc Ceno to clean up Cabon Market within two weeks during the mayor’s first 100 days.

The Carbon Market should have two passable lanes and the vendors should be neatly arranged in the proper units including the ambulant vendors, who are registered by the city government.

In a meeting with Cebu Market Vendors Multipurpose Cooperative (Cemvedco) members, Rama iterated that he wants to put order in the city, especially in the marketplaces, an indicator of a bustling economy.

“Walay paryente, walay amigo, walay sacred cow. Kita ba ka naa koy gipasulod nga kaliwat? Wala,” the mayor told members of CEMVEDCO.

The mayor also wants the scheduling of the vendors properly implemented to ensure that those selling from morning until 5 p.m. and then 6 p.m. to 12 midnight will clean up every after shift.

This way, the city’s Department of Public Services (DPS) will be able to collect the garbage much faster and the market much cleaner.

“Please organize. Kay gusto ko kadtong mag-seminar or convention, league of councilors ari sila diri, inigkahuman mosuroy na sila, naa atong night market. Mamalit na sila,” said the mayor.

For his part, Cenas believes that the order of the mayor is achievable especially since the Carbon Market vendors have been cooperative with the city government’s project to modernize the market.

“Kaya kaayo. Ato nang hawanan ang Carbon Market nga mahimong two-way para mahapsay,” said Ceno.

Erwin Gok-ong, the president of CEMVEDCO, raised his concern about the clearing saying that the clearing of the market must be implemented in a just manner.

He said that the vendors should all be assured of relocated spots and that the clearing will not affect their commerce.

“Makig-estorya pa ko personal ni attorney unsay buhaton kay lisod pa. Mangayo ko’g tambag,” said Gok-ong.

Meanwhile, Rama warned that no City Hall employee must own a stall in the Carbon Market especially in the Night Market conducted every Friday to Sunday.

He said the Night Market is a place for budding businesses to start and this cannot be taken advantage of by City Hall employees. /rcg

