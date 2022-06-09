Community group takes on solid waste management of Carbon Market Complex

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A community-based group from Mandaue City is taking on the solid-waste management implementation at the Carbon Market Complex in Cebu City through a partnership with the vendors there.

Members of Lambo Carbon, a multi-sectoral people’s organization comprised of vendors, karumateros, barangay, and other community members of the Carbon District in Cebu City, visited the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Facility in Subangdaku, Mandaue City, to benchmark solid waste management operations, implementation measures, and strategy.

The seminar aims for LAMBO Carbon to implement a solid waste management program that would reduce the Carbon Public Market’s waste that ends up in landfills.

The seminar was attended by Lambo Carbon members led by Pastor Zosimo Potot, LAMBO Carbon president and president of the LAVO Seaside Vendors’ Association; and other officers. It was conducted by Brgy. Subangdaku’s Solid Waste Management Team, headed by its CoChairman Ramonita Manatad.

“Ako malaumon nga ma-implementar na gayud kini nga proyekto para sa Lambo Carbon, labi na nga kinahanglan nato matutukan kung gi-unsa nato pag labay ug pag dumala ang atong mga basura,” Potot said.

“Kini makatabang dili lang sa atong mga sunod nga mga henerasyon sa mga mamaligyaay sa merkado, atong mga anak, kun dili kini mamahimong dakong kalamboan sa atong merkado nga mamahimong dakong tabang sa panginabuhian sa tanan,” he added.

Cebu2World Development Inc. (C2W), a subsidiary of Megawide Construction Corp. undertaking the modernization of the Carbon District in partnership with the Cebu City government, is also conducting environmental sustainability programs as part of the Joint Venture Agreement (JVA).

In a statement, C2W said it’s goal is to help the community strengthen environmental programs, especially in the public market, with solid waste management as a key pillar.

As part of the project, C2W will implement a centralized Materials Recovery Facility to consolidate waste management, segregation, and recycling efforts in the district.

“Sustainable waste management is really our commitment to the Cebu City LGU and the Carbon community. We have to attain this hand-in hand with the community. Everyone should be involved in the planning and execution of all the programs,” said Lydwena Eco, Cebu2World Deputy General Manager.

“We fully support community-led initiatives such as this project by LAMBO Carbon. We can be assured that it is effective because these are initiated by the Carbon vendors themselves,” she continued.

Multi-sectoral cooperation for efficient solid waste management Mandaue’s Solid Waste Management has received awards from the national government such as the Gawad Pangulo ng Kapaligiran Award.

Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue is known to have a unique approach to its waste management. Among the key factors that make the barangay different was its waste segregation which is backed up with solid advocacy and an effective information drive.

Lambo Carbon aims to benchmark these practices for the implementation of such to the Carbon community. ###

RELATED STORIES:

Carbon Market vendors now ‘cooperative’ with Carbon modernization — Market Authority

CCPO taps Carbon Market vendors to keep peace in the area

Transfer of Carbon Market vendors to interim market suspended for now

Carbon Alliance inks another manifesto against Carbon Market modernization

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy