PSL 21-U hoop on-track for July tip-off

CEBU CITY, Philippines –It’s all systems go for the Pilipinas Super League (PSL) 21-Under hoop wars that commence on July 7 for the Visayas/Mindanao leg in Cebu City and July 10 for the Luzon leg in Pampanga.

PSL president Rocky Chan and the rest of the league officials didn’t leave a single stone unturned in preparing for the major regional basketball tournament happening in two separate venues.

The PSL Visayas/Mindanao leg will be held at the Cebu City Sports Institute, while the Luzon leg will be at the Bren Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

“July 7 is the final date of the opening and tip-off. The games are happening from Thursdays to Sundays moving forward,” said Chan.

“We’re so excited to see the cream of the crop of the basketball of the south. As we all know, Cebu is a pioneer when it comes to regional basketball, and we’re so excited that a regional league like the PSL will be hosted by Cebu City itself. We’re so happy to bring this league to the Cebuanos.”

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, Councilor Dondon Hontiveros, and the mayors of the competing LGUs in Cebu will grace the opening ceremony on July 7 at 2:00 PM at the Cebu City Sports Institute.

A total of nine teams, six from Cebu and three from Mindanao, will vie for supremacy in the fledging regional basketball tournament.

The opening ceremony will highlight the opening game between the San Fernando Buffalos and the Bukidnon Cowboys-IBA College at 4:00 PM.

The second game at 6:00 PM pits PSL 21-U Invitational Cup champions, the Consolacion Sarok Weavers against the Davao Occidental Dreamers, representing the entire Davao Province.

“We’re very hopeful to discover another talent that can represent Gilas or perhaps the UAAP and the NCAA. Regional basketball is always unique and always stands out, especially if it is played in Cebu. So, we’re thankful to the Cebu City government, to Mayor Rama and Councilor Dondon for helping us,” added Chan.

LUZON LEG SET

Meanwhile, the Luzon leg, which features eight teams, will be played at the Bren Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando Pampanga, courtesy of Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda.

The July 10 tip-off will also have its opening ceremony followed by the first game featuring Luid One Kapampangan versus the Mapua Dong Gonzales.

The second game is between the host team Pampanga Delta and the Pasig Cocolife Pirates.

“We’re on the right track. We’re only polishing the minor glitches, specifically our coverage. All of the games will be aired live on all our social media platforms, so nobody is going to miss a single game throughout the tournament,” added Chan.

Chan also has a message to the Filipino basketball fans, “Expect an exciting hardcourt action, especially from the Visayas and Mindanao teams. We are hopeful that these teams will get the chance to face the Luzon teams in the national finals.” /rcg

