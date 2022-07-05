Comelec-Mandaue notes high turnout in first day of voters registration

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—The Commission on Elections in Mandaue City has recorded a high turnout during the first day of voters registration for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections.

Sarah Cristina Reuyan, the election assistant, said 341 have registered on Monday, July 4, 2022, at their office located inside the compound of the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex.

Reuyan said this is much higher than the regular days of voter registration during the local election in 2019 and barangay elections in 2018, with usually only around 200 registrants a day.

Reuyan said the majority of the 341 registrants were aged 15 to 30 years old.

“Manawat manggud tas SK, so daghan ron……Dili siya pareho sauna nga peak sa COVID murag careful kaayo ang mga tawo sa safety protocols, karun mura na siya og na normal na pero no face mask no registration gihapon ta,” said Reuyan.

The voter registration will end on July 23.

To cater to more registrants, Reuyan said they plan to conduct offsite registration in a mall.

She said they will visit Pacific Mall and, if the negotiation is finalized, they may hold voters registration at the mall starting next week. They will operate during mall hours from the current 8 a.m to 5 p.m. hours.

Reuyan said they may record a higher number of registrants this year compared to the 2018 barangay elections, which had 226,091.

The election assistant added that they continue to prepare for the barangay and SK elections that are scheduled on December 5, 2022.

/bmjo

