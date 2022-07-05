CVFA President’s Cup bares winners

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA) President’s Cup 2022 capped off successfully last weekend at the Cebu City Sports Center pitch, welcoming a new set of winning teams.

The three-day tournament, which kicked off on July 1, 2022, drew over 150 teams competing in 13 categories.

In addition, over 2,250 players saw action in the tournament, making it the largest football football tournament in Cebu since the pandemic.

CVFA President Rodney Orale earlier stated that the tournament serves as a continuation of Cebu’s football restart after the two-and-a-half year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the men’s open, the Winners Football Club topped the competition with Cheat Day Burgers FC claiming the runner-up spot.

Fatboyz FC ruled the men’s 38-above category while Cheat Day Pizza settled as runners-up.

The San Roque-KNF United FC topped the men’s 50-above, while the Queen City United FC placed second.

The University of San Carlos (USC) Girls Alumni team emerged as the top team in the ladies open, while Alcoy FC Lady Black Shamas placed second.

Danao FC lorded the men’s under-21 division with San Jose Agilas-Tabor Hills FC settling for second place.

In the younger age-group, Urduja FC topped the girls under-19 category, while Forze FC ruled the boys under-19.

Cebu United B and Cebu Elite Sheba FC topped the boys and girls under-17 categories, respectively.

In the boys under-15, Futbolitos FC of Dumaguete City topped the competition, while Cebu Elite Sheba FC won the boys under-13 title.

In the mixed under-11, Pamplona Pontevedra FC topped the competition, while Cebu United A bagged the mixed under-19 title.

In an earlier interview with CDN, Orale mentioned that part of the goal of the tournament is to encourage the Cebuano football community to go out and play football as long as they follow health and safety protocols.

