Toledo City’s ‘Megadome’ to host PSL 21-under VisMin leg tip off

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The tip-off of the Pilipinas Super League (PSL) 21-under inaugural conference VisMin leg will be held at the top-notch Toledo Sports Center in Toledo City, Cebu on Thursday, July 7, 2022, instead of the Cebu City Sports Insitute.

This was officially announced on Wednesday afternoon, July 6, after PSL president Rocky Chan and the league’s deputy commissioner Chelito Caro went to Toledo City to meet its mayor, Marjorie “Joie” Piczon—Perales on Tuesday.

Mayor Perales immediately gave her approval to let the major regional basketball league utilize its top-notch sports complex.

Also known as the “Megadome”, the Toledo Sports Center spans 12,000 square meters and can accommodate as many as 5,000 spectators. It opened in January 2020.

The Megadome boasts of international standard facilities capable of hosting major sporting events such as the PSL. Earlier this year, the Toledo Sports Center hosted a huge chess event, the 2nd Hinulawan Toledo-Joyful Inter-Cities & Municipalities Chess Tournament, which drew over a hundred wood pushers.

For Thursday’s tip-off, games feature San Fernando Buffalos taking on the Bukidnon Cowboys at 4 p.m. The second game features the much-anticipated hardcourt duel between the PSL 21-U Invitational Cup champions Consolacion Sarok Weavers and the formidable Davao Occidental Dreamers at 6 p.m.

Only the opening will be hosted by the Megadome in Toledo City. The regular games of the VisMin leg will still be held at the Cebu City Sports Institute.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

New hoops league for 21-under players to open in Cebu next month

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy