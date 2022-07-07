Chan presents 10-point agenda to Lapu-Lapu City Council

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan presented his 10-point agenda during his inaugural speech on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at the Lapu-Lapu City Session Hall.

Dubbed as “J-U-N-A-R-D C-H-A-N,” the mayor wants to create a “Just and Fair Society;” give “Unlimited Access to Government services for Olangohanons;” Ensure that “No more brownouts would be experienced in Olango Island;” “Allocate funds for lot expropriations;” “Repair and restore of typhoon Odette affected facilities;” “Desalination plan for the city’s water source;” “Construction of mega infra projects;” “Health care delivery system;” “Amendment of investment code;” and give “Necessary support for livelihood, education, and sports.”

Among the mega infrastructure projects that Chan wants to pursue in his second term as mayor are the construction of a bridge connecting Suba, Sabang to Pangan-an in Olango Island; the skyway project which will connect CCLEX to MCIA; a coastal highway traversing Mactan to Pajo; Boardwalk from Pusok to Pajo; the construction of an open drainage system in Barangay Basak; and the construction of a new and bigger Lapu-Lapu City Hall.

The boardwalk, Chan said would be situated below the first Mactan-Mandaue Bridge in Barangay Pajo to the Marcelo Fernan Bridge in Barangay Pusok.

“With our vision of making Lapu-Lapu the future little Singapore of the Philippines, the construction of a boardwalk similar to that of Singapore is a step closer towards that Singapore dream,” Chan said.

Chan also hopes that the open drainage system that they will be constructing in Barangay Basak would solve their flood problem.

Chan has also again urged the new set of councilors to pass already the proposed 2022 annual budget for the implementation of projects and programs.

The mayor will also focus on providing access to government services to residents in Olango.

This includes the making of the mini-city hall in Olango Island functional so that residents there would no longer need to travel to the mainland; ensuring 24/7 power supply and soon water; expropriating lots for the expansion of Olango’s public cemetery; among others.

Chan also asks councilors to review and revisit their investment code to make it relevant and tune to the prevailing conditions as well as amend the tax code, market code, and all other revenue codes to improve tax and revenue collection.

For tourism, Chan promised to rehabilitate the 25 dive spots in the city that were devastated by super typhoon Odette.

“Pero subo kay dili kini magamit, nakita nga nadaot sa pagkuso-kuso sa Odette. We, therefore, need your support to allocate budget for the restoration of these dive spots kay kini dako og tabang sa turismo,” he added.

(It is sad because these can no longer be used, we saw that it was damaged due to the wrath of Odette. We, therefore need your support to allocate budget for the restoration of these dive spots because these can be a big help to our tourism industry.)

Chan said that he would ask the assistance of the divers’ association in the city to plant corals in these dive spots.

Chan will also implement heightened sea patrolling, especially in Hilotongan Channel, to protect the group of sea turtles or “pawikan” that was spotted in Barangay Marigondon.

The mayor promised to allocate more budget for health care services, by purchasing equipment in the Lapu-Lapu City Hospital to meet the increasing demand of patients.

