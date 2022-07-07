Quiot fire razes 50 houses, damage to property pegged at almost P2M
CEBU CITY, Philippines — A Thursday morning fire in Sitio Sto. Niño in Barangay Quiot, Cebu City razed at least 50 houses on July 7, 2022.
SFO1 Riza Julve, the investigator on case from the Cebu City Fire Office, said the damage to property is pegged at P1,875,000.
The burned houses were situated in a 1,250 square-meter area in Sitio Sto. Niño.
Local fire authorities also said that of the 50 affected houses, 45 were totally burned and five were partially damaged.
Authorities are still finalizing the number of affected families and residents. The local fire authorities also reported no casualties or injured individuals as of this writing.
Julve said that based on their initial investigation the fire was said to have started at the house of a certain Raynelia Ole.
Authorities, however, are still determining the cause of the fire which was first reported at 11:02 a.m. on Thursday.
Fire trucks started arriving in the area at 11:08 a.m, at the same time that the first alarm was raised.
The fire was declared under control more than an hour later at 12:14 p.m on the same day and was declared fire out at 12:21 p.m.
A total of 46 fire trucks responded to the fire area. /rcg
