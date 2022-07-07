DOTr chief directs PPA to reduce shipping, travel costs

MANILA, Philippines — Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista on Thursday directed the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) to reduce shipping and travel costs to maintain convenient, safe, and secure travel.

In a surprise visit to the PPA, Bautista revealed to the agency’s officials his plans to further improve and develop their services for shippers and travelers.

“Please make sure to further reduce shipping and travel costs nationwide and maintain the high quality of service in all ports,” Bautista said in a statement.

He also reminded the PPA officials and employees to maintain “integrity and transparency to avoid tainting the reputation” of their service.

The former president and chief operating officer of Philippine Airlines also pledged to fully support the agency in information and communication, government interconnectivity, personnel recruitment in coordination with the Civil Service Commission, and compliance to port global best practices.

“The Philippine Ports Authority will play a very important role in achieving the goal of the president for accessible, affordable, comfortable, and safe transportation. Help me achieve that desire of the President to help the riding public,” Bautista said.

The PPA is set to complete seven seaport projects in the next 100 days, accelerating long-term connectivity among the islands in the next 5 to 6 years.

Bautista earlier committed to transforming the Philippine transport industry and elevating it to global standards. — Andy Hoo, Inquirer.net trainee

