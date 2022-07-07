Lapu-Lapu has one more drug-cleared barangay – Sabang

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu, Philippines — Another barangay in Lapu-Lapu City was declared as a drug cleared barangay on Thursday, July 7, 2022.

Garry Lao, head of the City of Lapu-Lapu Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (CLOSAP), said that the Regional Oversight Committee on Barangay Drug Clearing had declared Barangay Sabang, the biggest barangay in Olango island, as a drug cleared barangay.

Sabang has a population of 9,945.

Lao, who also sits as co-chairman of the City Anti-Drug Abuse Council (CADAC), said the barangay had passed the assessment and validation of the Regional Oversight Committee.

This brings to six Lapu-Lapu City’s drug-cleared barangays namely: Tingo, Baring, Tungasan, Caw-oy, Subabasbas (mainland barangay) and Sabang.

Meanwhile, Caohagan remains to be a drug free barangay.

A barangay may be declared as “drug-cleared” if there is non-availability of drug supply; absence of drug transit/transshipment activity; absence of drug den, pusher, user; absence of clandestine drug laboratory; active involvement of barangay officials in anti-drug activities; existence of drug awareness, preventive education and information; and existence of voluntary and compulsory drug treatment and rehabilitation processing desk.

Lao also thanked Sabang Barangay Captain Nelson Melancolico for his support in the city’s drug clearing program. He also expessed his gratitude to Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, who chairs the City Anti-Drug Abuse Council (CADAC).

The regional oversight committee is composed of represenatives from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), Philippine National Police (PNP), and Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).

