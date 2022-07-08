Personal grudge eyed in Brgy. Carreta killing — police



CEBU CITY, Philippines— Police are eyeing personal grudge as the motive behind the shooting to death of a 34-year-old man by a self-proclaimed minor on Thursday afternoon, July 7, 2022, in Barangay Carreta, Cebu City.

Police Major Henry Orbiso, chief of Waterfront Police Station, said that they are now focussing on the personal grudge angle based on witnesses’ accounts.

He added that they are still verifying and collecting pertinent documents to corroborate the suspect’s claims that he is still 16 years old.

“Allegedly ingun sya nga minor, siguro 17 or 18. Ato pa ipa check sa iyang birth certificate,” Orbiso said.

John (not his real name), was the suspect in shooting Edmund Hecutibo, 34, a resident of Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City. He was rescued after a hot pursuit operation conducted by the police with the help of some residents who tipped them of the suspect’s possible whereabouts.

Orbiso said that the minor is currently on hold at the Women and Children’s Protection Desk (WCPD).

Around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Waterfront police received a call about a shooting incident in the said barangay. When they arrived in the area, they found the victim sprawled on the ground with wounds on his head and back.

Orbiso said that they have yet to establish what really happened between the two prior to the shooting incident. Initial reports disclosed that the victim was on his way to a junk shop when he was shot.

Orbiso added that they are also verifying reports that the minor suspect was among those who escaped from the Operation Second Chance facility in Barangay Kalunasan last April.

Earlier reports stated that the minor lost heavily in the game called hantak.

He added that they were also checking if the minor has a pending warrant of arrest for other crimes.

“Og kabahin sa warrant, og aduna syay kaso like drugs… og minor naa man gud limitation, pag 15 above makasuhan najod sya. Ana og maka sala sya sa unang higayon nga mapasakaan syag kaso,” He added. /rcg

