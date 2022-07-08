Talisay City conducts declogging operations following heavy rains

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Talisay City government has conducted declogging operations in various affected areas in the city following the heavy rains felt in Cebu in the past few days.

In a social media post on Friday afternoon, July 8, 2022, Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas said they had begun declogging operations in various areas where flooding had been severe for the last three days.

Gullas said the city had been able to declog the flooded roads including those in their inner barangays with the help of the Department of Public Works and Highways.

“Padayon ghapon ni karon. Our Aksyon Agad Team and disaster team have been on standby 24/7 to assist our constituents. Our AAT has been deployed in different areas in the city conducting manual declogging of canals and drainage,” Gullas said.

(We are continuing this now. Our Aksyon Agad Team and disaster team have been on standby 24/7 to assist our constituents. Our AAT has been deployed in different areas in the city conducting manual declogging of canals and drainage.)

“In other areas, the Aksyon Agad Team nagpasuyop na with machines sa mga baha na areas in inner barangays. I have already met with our concerned department heads, ilabi na sa atong LDRRMO (local disaster risk reduction and management office) and our City Engineering, to determine what we can do in this situation,” he added.

(In other areas, the Aksyon Agad Team had already removed the flood waters with machines in areas in the inner barangays. I have already met with our concerned department heads, especially for our LDRRMO (local disaster risk reduction and management office.)

Gullas said that it had been reported to him that some bridges, particularly situated in mountain barangays such as Jaclupan, had been damaged due to flash flooding.

He said that a temporary bridge had already been constructed to allow passage of the residents in the area, and that a bidding process for the construction of a temporary spillway would begin next week.

Moreover, following the mudslide incident reported in Sitio Langoyon, Barangay Manipis, Talisay City, Gullas said he already ordered the City’s DRRMO to implement a temporary road closure in the area.

“Dili lang sa nato paagian ang area samtang padayon pang pag-uwan uwan. I have tasked our Aksyon Agad Team to continue to conduct declogging activities in all flooded areas in the city and clearing of esteros. I have asked AAT’s head, Gary Togonon, to facilitate the requests gikan sa mga barangays kung naay areas nga kailangan pasuyopan tungod kay nabahaan,” he said.

(We will not just yet allow vehicles to pass by the area since the rains are still continuing. I have tasked our Aksyon Agad team to continue to conduct declogging activities in all flooded areas in the city, and clearing of creeks. I have asked AAT’s head, Gary Togonon, to facilitate the requests from the barangays if they have areas that need to be suction equipment because these had been flooded.)

The mayor also said he already tasked the Talisay City Social Welfare and Development Office to prepare food and other assistance just in case the city would call for an evacuation in some areas.

“I will provide further updates once we get all feedback from our concerned departments. Until then, please standby for more updates,” the mayor said.

Gullas, however, said what happened to the city during the past three days was unprecedented, especially that it had been a while since the city, particularly barangays Bulacao, Tabunok, and Linao, including parts of the South Road Properties, experienced flooding of this extent.

He said the city was able to prevent flooding in Tabunok, Linao, and Bulacao, over the past years, through AAT’s efforts of declogging the city’s drainage of waste, garbage, and silt.

“It was really a while since we heard reports that nagbaha usab sa Tabunok and Bulacao of this magnitude. Even during Typhoon Agaton, wala nagbaha kaning mga areas sa atong siyudad. But grabe gyud kaau ang uwan lately. What happened in the past three days was truly unprecedented,” he said.

(It was really a while since we heard reports that Tabunok and Bulacan was flooded of this magnitude. Even during Typhoon Agaton, areas in our city were not flooded. But the rains have been worse lately. What happened in the past three days was truly unprecedented.)

Due to the southwest monsoon, or locally known as “Habagat,” which is the country’s current prevailing weather system, Pagasa stationed in Mactan, said Cebu would continue to experience intermittent rains with the possibility of heavy rains over the weekend.

