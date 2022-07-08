Former CBCP president Lagdameo passes away at 81

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) Archbishop Angel Lagdameo died on Friday morning, July 8, 2022 in Iloilo City.

He was 81.

Lagdameo’s death was confirmed by the Archdiocese of Jaro in Iloilo City and the CBCP in a statement.

The Archdiocese of Cebu, in a social media post on Friday, also extended its condolences and sympathies to the people and clergy of the Archdiocese of Jaro on the death of Archbishop-Emeritus Lagdameo.

“We join with the Archdiocese of Jaro and the whole Christian community in prayers for the eternal repose of the soul of Archbishop Lagdameo,” the Archdiocese said.

From December 2005 to December 2009, Lagdameo served as President of the CBCP. Prior to his election, he served as CBCP vice president for two four-year terms.

Lagdameo was also the former chairman of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences’ Office of Laity.

According to the CBCP, Lagdameo was also chairman of the Episcopal Commission on the Laity in the CBCP from 1990 to 2000.

On December 19, 1964, he was ordained as a priest for the Diocese of Lucena.

Lagdameo was then appointed auxiliary bishop of Cebu in June 1980.

In January 1986, he was designated as co-adjutor bishop of Dumaguete and then he became bishop of the diocese in May 1989.

He was named archbishop of Jaro on March 11, 2000 and Pope Francis accepted his resignation at the age of 77 in 2018.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy