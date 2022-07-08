Lapu-Lapu City Council OKs P3.5B annual budget

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City now has an approved 2022 annual budget.

This is after the city council has already approved the P3.5 billion annual budget that was proposed by Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan on Friday, July 8, 2022, during its special session.

Councilor Annabeth Cuizon, chairperson of the Committee of Finance, said that the budget consisted of P3.2 billion as a general fund and P300 million for special accounts.

The general fund would be utilized for personal services, maintenance, and other operating expenses, capital outlay, and the 30 percent as Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (LDRRM) fund.

Meanwhile, the special accounts would be used for the operation of the city’s hospitals, markets, and slaughterhouses.

Cuizon also stressed the importance of having an approved budget for it would help increase the salary of workers and the implementation of the Mandanas Law.

She added that overall, this would benefit the Oponganons in general.

Chan, for his part, has expressed his gratitude to the new set of councilors who approved the proposed annual budget.

The mayor said that with this, Oponganons could now expect the implementation of several projects and programs, such as the giving of free laptops to teachers and free tablets to students; repair of government-owned facilities that were destroyed by super typhoon Odette; procurement of equipment and medical supplies in the city’s public hospitals; and capital to micro and small business owners; among others.

“Apan karon nga inyu gayud gisanong ang akong panawagan nga hatagan ko og mga KAABAG, akong ipasalig kaninyu nga kutob sa among makaya, amo gayud buhatan ang tanan aron ma-implementar ang tanan namong mga plano para sa atong syudad ug mapatuman ang among mga saad,” Chan said in a Facebook post.

(Now that you have heeded my call to give me support, I will promise you that I will do everything that I can do to implement all our plans for the city and to fulfill all our promises.)

/dbs

