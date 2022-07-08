Lapu-Lapu City to deploy 3-wheeled garbage collectors

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan will deploy tricycles or three-wheeled garbage vehicles to collect garbage, especially during the daytime.

On Friday afternoon, July 8, 2022, Chan personally tested one of the 30 tricycles. He traveled around the city and collected garbage on the streets.

“Mao ni mokuha sa mga basura nga mga bahaw, mga basura nga naa daplin sa karsada naay plastic nga nahibilin. Mao ni siyay mosilhig aron sayon kaayo ang pag-drive kaysa dagko nato nga mga sakyanan,” Chan said.

Chan said that the regular schedule of their garbage collection using garbage trucks would start from evening until dawn.

However, to maintain the cleanliness of the city even during the daytime, that’s why he will deploy these tricycles to different barangays.

The tricycles will be operated by personnel from the Solid Waste Management Office (SWMO).

Chan also said that he will start to implement the segregation of garbage.

SWMO personnel who will operate the tricycle are also tasked to issue citation tickets to those who will be caught not throwing their garbage properly.

“Kun duna ta masakpan nga dili insakto ang paglabay sa oras, atong pagadakpon ug isyuhan ug citation kay dili ta gusto nga mahugaw ang atong karsada,” he added.

Chan also urged the public to recycle their garbage to minimize trash that will be collected and thrown at dumpsites. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Lapu offers ‘Libreng Sakay’ for those who wish to be vaccinated

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy