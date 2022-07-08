Mandaue plans to build new ‘one-stop-shop’ city hall 

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City government is planning to have a new city Hall.

The proposed government center is planned to be built where the Cebu International Convention Center (CICC) currently stands.

Mayor Jonas Cortes said they would want to move the City Hall to the CICC compound because it had a large area that would be convenient for people who would have transactions at the city hall.

In the proposed plan, all the government offices will be in one compound, unlike the current state wherein offices are scattered around the city hall area.

Cortes said the CICC also had a strategic location.

“Ang tuyo nato to have a one-stop-shop for a government center diin dunay gustong mo transact og business sa Mandaue, anaa ra sa usa ka lugar. Dili kay magdala og sakyanan, nga masayon, simplify,” said Cortes.

(Our goal is to have a one-stop-shop for a government center where if one would like to transact business in Mandaue, then it would all be in one place. Not like where one will have to bring a vehicle, to make it easier, simplify.)

Cortes said, though, that they would be focusing first in the city’s housing project called Tipolo Residences so that fire victims living inside the CICC compound could be relocated there.

There are about 500 families currently living inside the CICC compound who are victims of fire in barangays Tipolo, Mantuyong, and Guizo.

Cortes said that they had already talked with Governor Gwendolyn Garcia about it.

“Duha atoang katuyuan ani. Makahatag tag disenteng pinuy-anan aning atoang informal settlers. Ikaduha, nga maclear nato nga usa sa plano nga tukuran sa atoang government center. In fact, nakaestorya nami’ng governor Gwen kabahin sa atoang plano nga dugay na kaayo nga damgo sa Mandaue maka-angkon og bag-ong government center,” said Cortes.

(We have two goals here. First is we can provide a decent housing for our informal settlers. Second, that we can make clear one of our plans to build our government center. In fact, we already spoke with Governor Gwen about our plan that has long been our dream for Mandaue to have a new government center.)

RELATED STORIES

Cortes: Mandaue city hall workers’ performance will be closely monitored

Cortes to focus on implementation of 5-point agenda in next 3 years

CLI donates socialized housing building to Mandaue City

Mandaue allocates P160M for construction of housing project for 2019 Tipolo fire victims

Mandaue City gov’t readies aid for Tipolo fire victims

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy