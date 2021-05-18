Lapu offers ‘Libreng Sakay’ for those who wish to be vaccinated

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—60 tricycle drivers here were enrolled to a cash-for-work program by the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO).

Annabeth Cuizon, head of the CSWDO, said that under this “Libreng Sakay” program, these 60 tricycle drivers will be tasked to ferry those who want to receive the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine to the city’s vaccination sites.

Under the program, Cuizon said that each tricycle driver will receive a salary of P1,500 per month. The program will last for six months.

“Kay usahay man gud ang ilang problema kay wala sila’y pamlete. So karon, duna ta’y mga tricycle nga mohatag nila ug libreng sakay kung adto sila magpabakuna,” Cuizon said.

(Sometimes, the problem is that those who want to be vaccinated don’t have money for fare. So now, we have these tricycles that can offer free rides to vaccination sites.)

Cuizon said that 30 tricycles will be assigned to ferry passengers to the vaccination site at the Gun-ob Elementary School in Barangay Gun-ob, and another 30 tricycles will be assigned at the Agus Gym in Barangay Agus.

These tricycles have already started to ferry passengers on Monday, May 17, 2021.

Cuizon added that they are also planning to enroll 30 more tricycle drivers in Olango Island to ferry passengers to the Sta. Rosa Hospital vaccination site.

“Kay total wala man sila gidid-an pagbiyahe, pagpamasahero. So bali, additional nalang ni nila nga income,” she added.

(Anyway, they aren’t prohibited to ply their usual routes. So this will be additional income for them.)

The city will install tarpaulins on these tricycles so that they can be easily identified.

