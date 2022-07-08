Bongbong Marcos tests positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has tested positive for COVID-19, the Palace announced Friday, his second bout with the disease.

Press secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said Marcos tested positive following an antigen test.

“The President has tested positive in an antigen test for COVID-19. He has a slight fever, but he is otherwise okay,” Cruz-Angeles said in a press briefing in Malacañang.

This is the second time that Marcos tested positive for the coronavirus.

Seven-day isolation

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire explained that Marcos would be in isolation for seven days from when he tested positive.

“After that, if his symptoms have resolved already, he may be able to go back to work and have his face-to-face activities,” Vergeire said in the same press briefing.

Vergeire said that based on the current health protocols, if a person is symptomatic, the antigen test shall be accurate already.

“We are just going to monitor the President, but of course, the President would have that prerogative if his doctor would advise him to take his RT-PCR [test],” Vergeire said.

“But nonetheless, the antigen test is already enough to state that he is positive for the disease and he has these mild symptoms,” she added.

Close contacts

Cruz-Angeles said those who have been in close contact with Marcos — such as those who took their oath in Malacañang on Thursday — were being informed by the Presidential Management Staff to observe for symptoms.

Marcos’ son, Sandro, tested negative for COVID-19, while First Lady Liza Araneta and their other sons, Simon and Vincent, are out of town and were not exposed.

Cruz-Angeles added that “the ones who are constantly in contact with” the President, such as Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez, all tested negative.

Marcos will not attend the 246th anniversary of the US independence at the US Embassy on Friday afternoon, said Cruz-Angeles.

However, Marcos will virtually attend the League of Governors and Mayors’ meeting in the Philippines on Friday night and deliver a message.

“The President encourages the public to get their vaccine series and boosters,” Cruz-Angeles said.

At the same time, the DOH has constantly reminded the public to observe the minimum health protocols, such as wearing masks, especially as COVID-19 cases in the country are rising.

On Thursday, the tally of active infections climbed to 11,370, with the addition of 1,936 new COVID-19 cases, of which 849 are from Metro Manila.

RELATED STORY:

‘No more secrets’: Bongbong Marcos vows to fix COVID-19 response snags

Bongbong Marcos no-show at first hearing of disqualification cases after COVID exposure

Bongbong on contracting coronavirus: ‘Something of an experience’

EDV/abc

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy