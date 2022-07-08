Simple Eid’l Adha celebration for Mandaue’s Muslim community

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Muslim community in Mandaue City will be having a simple celebration on Saturday, July 9, for the observance of Eid’l Adha or feast of sacrifice.

Pabay Mangotara, executive director of the Local Office of Muslim Affairs (LOMA), said that on Saturday morning, they will have a congregation prayer at the mosque in Barangay Mantuyong.

Mangotara said since their mosque in Mantuyong is not big enough, others who live near the mosque would usually just pray and listen in their houses.

After the congregation prayer, Mangotara said they would be giving halal foods to their Muslim brothers.

Mangotara said there are not so many Muslim communities in Mandaue City compared to Cebu City.

The Malacañang has declared July 9, a regular holiday nationwide in observance of Eid’l Adha.

Eid’l Adha is the second of the two largest holidays celebrated by Muslims around the world. The first was Eid al-Fitr or the end of the month of Ramadan which was celebrated last May 3.

Mangotara hopes for peace and unity among Muslims and Christians. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Muslim workers in Cebu City Hall gets day off

Senate confirms first Muslim judge in U.S. history

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy