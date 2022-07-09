Saturday afternoon fire hits DOLE-7 building

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An estimated P8 million worth of properties were lost to a fire that hit the building of the Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE-7) at the corner of General Maxilom Ave. and Gorordo Ave. in Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City on Saturday afternoon, July 9, 2022.

According to SFO1 Riza Julve, investigator from Cebu City Fire Office, the fire alarm was first reported at 1:11 p.m and was declared fire out at 1:41 p.m. of the same day.

Authorities reported no casualties or injured individuals from the fire incident as of this writing.

Julve also said the fire hit a facility in the DOLE-7 building which is occupied by the personnel of the Overseas Workers Welfare Association (OWWA).

The affected facility is situated in a 200-square meter area.

Fire authorities are still figuring out the cause of the fire.

A total of 49 fire trucks responded to the incident. /rcg

ALSO READ:

P9M worth of properties lost in Tuesday dawn fire in Brgy Banilad, Cebu City

Monday morning fire guts 25 homes in Brgy Subangdaku, Mandaue City

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy