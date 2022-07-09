Magsayo, Mexican foe ready to rumble for featherweight title bout in Texas

BOHOL, Philippines — The reigning World Boxing Council (WBC) world featherweight king, Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo, carries the whole Filipino boxing nation in his shoulder, being the only remaining Filipino world champion today, as he defends his title tomorrow, July 10, against former world champion Rey Vargas of Mexico at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Both unbeaten, Magsayo and Vargas tipped the weighing scales on Friday, (Saturday, Manila Time) at 125.5-pounds to make their 12-rounder world title duel happen tomorrow.

A highly-motivated Magsayo will make his first title defense against an equally dangerous opponent in Vargas.

Magsayo of Tagbilaran City, Bohol sports a record of 24 wins with 16 knockouts, while Vargas, the former WBC world super bantamweight champion has a more experienced record of 35 wins and 22 knockouts.

In his earlier statement, Magsayo eyes a knockout victory against Vargas as a testament that his victory after unseating erstwhile champion Garry Russell Jr. via majority decision last January.

Magsayo dethroned Russell Jr. in a close fight after the latter suffered a shoulder injury in the early round. Magsayo capitalized on Russell’s disadvantage to pile up points, but the latter fought valiantly.

On the other hand, Vargas said that he had lots of energy to fight Magsayo for 12 rounds, and whatever the latter would throw at him, his team would have a counter for that.

Vargas had an impressive performance in his return last November against fellow Mexican Leonardo Baez after breaking his two-year hiatus due to an injury.

Prior to his hiatus, Vargas dominated WBC’s super bantamweight category, defending it five times before deciding to move up to the featherweight division.

Meanwhile, the co-main event features Brandon Figueroa and Carlos Castro in a WBC featherweight eliminator.

