Cebuana singer who randomly sings in a mall in Manila goes viral

CEBU, Philippines— A Cebuana who showed off her impressive singing skills as she joined a pianist inside a mall in Manila is making rounds on the internet.

In the viral video, Josephine Aton, from Cebu City, can be seen effortlessly belting out Whitney Houston’s hit song “Didn’t We Almost Have It All”.

People inside the mall were amazed by her voice. They can be heard cheering for her in the background.

The video was taken by Anthony Ramos. He shared it on Facebook and already garnered over 225,000 likes and 69,000 shares as of this posting.

“Yung napadaan lang si ate at napasabay sa piano,” Ramos said in his post.

Aton said she joined Pilipinas Got Talent in 2010 and Tawag ng Tanghalan in 2016 and 2018.

Sharing the viral video, Aton thanked those who appreciated her voice.

Watch her powerful performance here:

