Fire hits ammo, arms storage building in Camp Evangelista in CDO

MANILA, Philippines — A fire, apparently triggering a series of explosions, hit Camp Evangelista in Barangay Patag in Cagayan de Oro shortly before midnight on Monday, according to a report by DXCC, the local AM radio station of Radio Mindanao Network.

The fire and explosions took place in a building of the camp used for storing ammunition and small firearms, Maj. Francisco Garello, the spokesperson of the Army’s 4th Infantry Division, said in a live interview with DXCC anchor Rey Maraunay.

The site of the fire is far from houses and camp offices, according to Garello. But city residents were alarmed by the explosions.

As of 1;37 a.m. on Tuesay, the cause of the fire has not been determined.

Meanwhile, members of the local Bureau of Fire Protection are still trying to put out the fire.

Nobody was reported injured.

